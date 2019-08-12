Man tried to pull teen girl into car on Ermineskin First Nation: RCMP

RCMP in Maskwacis are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping after a man allegedly pulled over and tried to force a teenager into his vehicle Saturday night.

Officers say a “suspicious” man pulled over and offered a teenage girl a ride shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the central Alberta community.

The girl was on her way to a nearby home on Ermineskin First Nation near Highway 2A, RCMP said.

The teenager refused to get in the four-door, light-coloured Chevrolet car.

“The male assaulted her and attempted to pull her into the vehicle,” RCMP said in a news release Monday. “The girl was able to free herself and fled to the residence.”

RCMP describe the suspect as tall and skinny, between 40 and 45 years old. He had short, dark hair, large, dark eyes with greying eyebrows, stubble, and a mole on his right cheek. He was wearing a grey sweater, black jogging pants and well-worn shoes.

RCMP describe the suspect vehicle as a newer model Chevy car, white or silver in colour. It has tinted back windows, a spoiler on the trunk, and Pendleton-type blankets on the seats.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP at (780) 585-3767 or local police. Anonymous information can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.