Hamilton firefighter hurt during Albion Falls rescue released from hospital

The Hamilton Fire Department confirmed on Twitter over the weekend that a firefighter injured in a six-metre fall at Albion Falls has returned home to complete his recovery.

The 39-year-old suffered serious injuries, including fractures, after falling on a pathway in a prohibited area of the East Mountain falls.

On Saturday, the Hamilton Tiger-cats paid tribute to the firefighter during their win against the B.C. Lions with a “get well soon” message on the Tim Hortons Field scoreboard.

The rescue worker was conducting a search for three hikers who had lost their way in the dark on the evening of July 31 when he fell from a slippery pathway.

During a press conference the day after the fall, fire Chief Dave Cunliffe said the incident was “absolutely preventable.”

Cunliffe said the incident required 20 firefighters on scene to execute the rescue at the “nature-type area.”

“I can’t stress enough these types of situations are absolutely preventable,” said Cunliffe. “People need to adhere to the signage and the protection that’s being put in place.”

The Hamilton Fire Department said the incident tied up additional resources, which had to be called in for firefighters to begin a rescue operation to retrieve their fallen comrade.

On Wednesday, East Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson confirmed to Global News that the city is pursuing charges against the three hikers and that each is facing one count of being in a prohibited area.

“I am supportive of the measure that municipal law enforcement is taking,” Jackson said, “I’m relieved the hikers were rescued and are all right, but my mercy meter for the three is at a very low level right now.”

The trio has now been summoned to appear in court, according to Jackson, and could face a fine of up to $10,000 for being in a prohibited area.

A wonderful tribute to our firefighter injured during a rescue at Albion Falls 10 days ago. We are happy to report that he has been released from hospital and is recuperating at home with his family. Thank you to all for your best wishes. @Ticats @cityofhamilton @hamiltonfire288 pic.twitter.com/ZoXqP1QYH2 — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) August 11, 2019