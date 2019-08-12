LPAT denies Homestead appeal for 2 highrise towers in downtown Kingston

The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) has issued its latest decision on two highrise buildings planned for lower Queen Street in Kingston.

On Friday, LPAT announced it is denying Homestead Land Holdings’ appeal of two of their own proposed buildings — a 19-storey building at the corner of Queen and Wellington streets and a 23-storey building at the corner of Ontario and Queen streets.

In 2018, the City of Kingston struck a deal with Homestead, the developer of the proposed towers, following a closed-door council meeting with the city in which Homestead agreed to revamp the project to make the buildings thinner and add an art gallery to one of highrises.

Earlier this year, Homestead filed an appeal with the Ontario Municipal Board, which was then replaced by LPAT, based on what it alleged was city council’s apparent failure to make a decision on the development application within a prescribed period of time.

After listening to witness testimony, LPAT said the changes to the development proposed by Homestead would not resolve concerns surrounding the height of the proposed towers and citizens’ commitment to preserving Kingston’s heritage downtown.

The height of proposed condo buildings downtown has been a consistent issue in the city, as Kingston’s official plan and zoning bylaws call for a four-storey building maximum on Princess Street and a six-storey maximum on Queen Street.

The LPAT decision follows a similar decision denying the IN8 Capitol Theatre application for a highrise on Princess Street in November 2018 in which a 16-storey condo building was denied for similar reasons.

The CEO of Homestead Land Holdings, Alf Hendry, has refused to comment on the LPAT decision.

In a news release sent out on Friday, Shirley Bailey, head of the Frontenac Heritage Foundation group, said the group were pleased with the LPAT’s decision.

“This appeal was done at tremendous cost to the Foundation and this City Council now has two decisions that validate the approved Official Plan policies in place to guide development in our historic core” said Bailey.

Bailey has yet to respond to two requests for comment.

