Gunshot victim runs into Calgary movie theatre Sunday night: police
Calgary police are investigating a possible shooting that happened Sunday night.
According to the Calgary Police Service (CPS), a man was shot just after 9 p.m. and then ran into the theatre entrance of Chinook Centre asking for help.
CPS said they believe the man may have been targeted by four males in a red Honda Civic along 5 Street S.W. The road runs parallel to the back of the mall.
Officials do not believe the alleged shooting was random.
The shooting victim was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
As of 11:45 p.m. Sunday, no other details are known.
More to come…
