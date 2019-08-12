Crime
Gunshot victim runs into Calgary movie theatre Sunday night: police

Police investigate a possible shooting near Chinook Centre Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

Calgary police are investigating a possible shooting that happened Sunday night.

According to the Calgary Police Service (CPS), a man was shot just after 9 p.m. and then ran into the theatre entrance of Chinook Centre asking for help.

CPS said they believe the man may have been targeted by four males in a red Honda Civic along 5 Street S.W. The road runs parallel to the back of the mall.

Officials do not believe the alleged shooting was random.

The shooting victim was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

As of 11:45 p.m. Sunday, no other details are known.

More to come…

