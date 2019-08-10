Calgary Police investigating downtown shooting

Calgary Police are investigating a shooting in the downtown core early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 800 block of 5 Avenue Southwest.

According to police, shots were fired inside and outside a donair shop in the area.

There were no injuries in the shooting.

Police said there have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting, and there is no word on gunmen.