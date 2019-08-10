Crime
August 10, 2019 9:13 am

Calgary Police investigating downtown shooting

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Calgary Police are investigating after a shooting at a donair shop in the downtown core early Saturday morning.

Calgary Police are investigating a shooting in the downtown core early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 800 block of 5 Avenue Southwest.

According to police, shots were fired inside and outside a donair shop in the area.

There were no injuries in the shooting.

Police said there have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting, and there is no word on gunmen.

 

