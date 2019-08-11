World
August 11, 2019 5:39 pm

Immigration reform is Congress’ moral responsibility: Nancy Pelosi

By Staff The Associated Press

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a news conference at a hotel in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Pelosi is in Honduras as part of a U.S. congressional delegation on a Central American trip that seeks to explore the causes of immigration amid a crisis of migrants on the southern U.S. border.

(AP Photo/Elmer Martinez)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she sees comprehensive immigration reform not only as Congress’ official work but also as its moral responsibility as she finishes up a tour of Central America.

Pelosi traveled with a congressional delegation to explore the causes of immigration and possible solutions. The group visited Guatemala and El Salvador, along with migrant detention facilities in McAllen, Texas.

The Democratic speaker said Sunday in Texas that she made the trip because she wanted to ensure that the U.S. effectively honors the dignity of the immigrants who enter its borders.

The Trump administration is trying to restrict applications for asylum in the U.S. from Central America by requiring migrants to apply in Guatemala rather than at the U.S. border.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

