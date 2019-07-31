Pelosi speaks in Ghana about history of slavery, U.S. commitment to African growth

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed relations between the United States and Ghana during her visit to the African country this week.

“That friendship endures because of the people. We are blessed in America with over 200,000 Ghanaians, who are just a vitality to our country…it endures because of the security cooperation we engage in to keep the world safe…it endures because of our history,” she said during a speech in the nation’s capital Accra.

WATCH: Pelosi downplays any feud talk with AOC: ‘We’re in a political arena’

Pelosi visited Ghana as the head of a Congressional delegation to hold discussions with President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday before addressing Ghana’s lawmakers on Wednesday.

She spoke of the history of the slave trade, during which time slaves were taken from Ghana and shipped to America, but added that the U.S. is firmly committed to the country’s development.

“America is firmly committed to economic progress in Ghana…Together, our governments must continue to support smart developmental strategies that spur sustainable economic growth and lift up all families in Ghana and across Africa,” she continued.

READ MORE: No new NAFTA tabled for ratification as U.S. House breaks for summer

While in Ghana, Pelosi and other members of the U.S. Congress plan discussions on “regional security, sustainable and inclusive development and the challenges of tomorrow including the climate crisis.”

Members of the delegation include the House Majority Whip James Clyburn, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus Karen Bass and representatives Barbara Lee and John Lewis.

Pelosi is also expected to visit the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles to observe the anniversary of the first enslaved Africans being shipped to America.

WATCH: U.S. House Speaker Pelosi calls Trump administration’s ‘cone of silence’ an ‘indictment’

“I consider this to be a fitting and proper way to commemorate the 400th year since the enslaved people were forced to leave their homeland and sent in bondage to the New World,” said Clyburn. “I seek to pay homage to the sacrifices of our African ancestors and honor the contributions they made to building the United States of America.”

Bass said: “On this delegation, 12 members of the Congressional Black Caucus will return to the African continent as members of the United States Congress. We have come so far but we still have so far to go. Among the history being made this trip, I am very much also looking forward to witnessing the first woman Speaker of the United States House of Representatives address the Ghanaian parliament.”