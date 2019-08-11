Trump retweets baseless conspiracies about Epstein death

Unfounded conspiracy theories around Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide behind bars have been boosted by all kinds of Twitter users, including U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump drew attention Saturday for retweeting unsubstantiated claims about the financier’s death.

Epstein, 66, was arrested on July 6 on allegations that he orchestrated a sex-trafficking ring designed to bring him teenage girls. Some of his accusers have described being sexually abused by his friends and acquaintances.

Both of Trump’s weekend retweets included unsubstantiated conspiracy theories implicating the Clintons.

One retweet came from an unverified account that claimed to have breaking news about Epstein.

“BREAKING: Documents were unsealed yesterday revealing that top Democrats, including Bill Clinton, took private trips to Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘pedophilia island,’” it said.

Trump also retweeted a post from a comedian that used the hashtag #ClintonBodyCount and questioned how Epstein could have died while on suicide watch — a claim that is false.

“Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH ? Yeah right! How does that happen #JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead,” the post alleged.

The Associated Press, Reuters and the New York Times have already reported that Epstein was off suicide watch when he died.

The Associated Press reports that Epstein had been placed on suicide watch after he was found a little over two weeks ago with bruising on his neck, according to a person familiar with the matter who wasn’t authorized to discuss it publicly. But he was taken off the watch at the end of July and therefore wasn’t on it at the time of his death, the person said.

Epstein’s arrest last month drew national attention, particularly focusing on a deal that allowed Epstein to plead guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida and avoid more serious federal charges.

Federal prosecutors in New York reopened the probe after investigative reporting by The Miami Herald stirred outrage over that plea bargain.

His lawyers maintained that the new charges in New York were covered by the 2008 plea deal and that Epstein hadn’t had any illicit contact with underage girls since serving his 13-month sentence in Florida.

Before his legal troubles, Epstein led a life of extraordinary luxury that drew powerful people into his orbit. He socialized with princes and presidents and lived on a 100-acre private Caribbean island and one of the biggest mansions in New York.

Both Clinton and Trump have denied being privy to Epstein’s alleged scheme.

Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said the former president “knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York.” He said that, in 2002 and 2003, Clinton took four trips on Epstein’s plane with multiple stops and that staff and his Secret Service detail travelled on every leg.

Trump has acknowledged knowing Epstein but said he “had a falling out with him a long time ago.”

— With files from Hannah Jackson, Reuters and the Associated Press