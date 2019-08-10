Customers and staff say goodbye to iconic Smith’s Bakery and Cafe

It was known as the oldest independent bakery in Halifax and one of the only bakeshops to make everything from scratch.

After more than 85 years in business, the iconic Smith’s Bakery and Cafe on Agricola Street is closing its doors and saying so long to its loyal and longtime customers.

The wind-down has been bittersweet for owner Dennis Evans, who has worked at the bakery for 15 years and took the business over from his father.

“The last couple days have actually been very positive — everybody has come in to say hi and thanks, and we got cards from people,” Evans said while rolling dough in the back kitchen. “The brewery dropped off some beer for us. (Everyone has) just been really generous with tips for the staff and overall it has been a positive experience.”

The bakery and cafe has its fair share of regular and loyal customers that keep coming back and everyone has their favourite items, from cakes and squares to fresh bread and pizza. There are recipes that haven’t changed from day one.

“It’s really sad when you talk to someone who is in their 60s, 70s and 80s and they have had every single birthday cake made by us,” said Evans. “People are freezing them and putting them in their freezer so they can have one last birthday with the cake. So that’s sweet.”

For some customers, the closing of the bakery and cafe feels like they’re mourning the loss of an old friend.

James Holmes lives in the neighbourhood and has been coming to the cafe for years. He always gets the breakfast sandwich.

“You got people in there who are very friendly. It’s more like a family, and people know one another and they look forward to you coming in and you get chatting about the latest news,” said Holmes. “We’re going to miss this place very, very much.”

In an area where cafes are ubiquitous, Smith’s Bakery is an original because of its history and the fact that it never tried to be anything else.

“It doesn’t have that modern, ‘I’m trying to be a hip place,'” said Daryl Stewart, who lives in the neighbourhood. “It is what it is, you can go in… and there’s a mix of people in there all the time.”

Evans said the building was sold to new owners last month and he was not able to continue to lease the space.