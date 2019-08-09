TekSavvy reporting internet outage in large part of Ontario

Internet service provider TekSavvy says many regions in Ontario are experiencing an outage.

The company posted about a “widespread cable outage” on social media while thanking customers for their patience.

“We are working with our vendor to get the problem resolved ASAP. No [estimated time of return] at this time,” the company posted on its customer service Twitter account Friday evening.

“We realize that some of you are having trouble calling in, as our phone lines are being overloaded. We are currently looking into that as well!”

According to a maintenance and outage map on the TekSavvy website, it outage happened at around 6:45 p.m. Everywhere in the province south of the Sudbury area was marked as being impacted on the map.

