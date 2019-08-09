RCMP head back to Manitoba river to search for clues on B.C. murders

RCMP officers are heading back to the site where the bodies of B.C. murder suspects Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were believed to be found two days ago, sources told Global News.

About six officers will be travelling by boat on Nelson River on Friday afternoon to look for further clues into the suspects’ deaths and the murder cases.

The journey to the location is about 15 minutes from the shore of the Manitoba river.

Officers are equipped with tools such as metal detectors, will likely be split into groups of three, and are expected to spend about four hours searching the area.

While it has not been confirmed with autopsy results that the bodies found by the river belong to the suspects, RCMP assistant commissioner Jane MacLatchy said Tuesday she is “confident” the bodies are theirs.

MacLatchy said the two bodies were found in a “dense bush” area, roughly eight kilometres from where a burnt vehicle allegedly belonging to the suspects was found days earlier.