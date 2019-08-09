Canadian defender joins Valour FC squad

Another Canadian player has been added to Valour FC’s roster.

The team announced the signing of defender Yohan Le Bourhis, 19, on Friday.

Le Bourhis, from Montreal, has a long history with the Canadian national team’s youth program, and has represented Canada internationally at tournaments in 2017 and 2018.

Prior to signing with Valour, Le Bourhis was a member of the Montreal Impact’s development squad and A.S Blainsville in the Première Ligue de soccer du Québec.

“Yohan is a player we have had eyes on for a long time as his career has developed at the Montreal Impact and also with the national team where he is highly regarded,” said Valour head coach and GM Rob Gale.

“We have been looking to add a defensive piece and are pleased to welcome Yohan to the club as a player with huge potential.”

