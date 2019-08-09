Premier Doug Ford in Kitchener to laud regional transit funding

Premier Doug Ford was in Kitchener on Friday morning to promote his government’s investment in 16 transit projects throughout the Region of Waterloo.

The government announced on July 30 that it is committing to investing as much as $60.7 million in the region’s transit system.

During his announcement at the Grand River Transit hub on Strasburg Road, the premier focused on $4 million in investments for Conestoga College and the University of Waterloo.

“These investments will help students pursue their education and connect them to the large community and jobs,” he said.

The university will see four heated shelters installed with space for 40 bicycles along with improved amenities for students.

Conestoga College is expected to see increased service with the purchase of six new buses and the installation of nine bus shelters, canopies and other amenities.

“With more than 3,000 riders counting on taking a Grand River Transit bus to Conestoga College each and every weekday, it is clear that access to transit is a critical part of student life in the Region of Waterloo,” Ford said.

The two projects were among 16 in the region that have been submitted to the federal government under their $30-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Other major projects include upgrades to about 90 bus stops and a new maintenance facility in Waterloo.

Their eligibility is being reviewed by Ottawa and some projects could begin as soon as fall 2019.

The combined investment from the federal, provincial and local governments for the 16 projects would be more than $182 million.