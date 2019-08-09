London man charged with impaired driving on Hwy. 7 near Peterborough
A London, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop east of Peterborough on Thursday night.
Peterborough County OPP say that around 11:15 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township for an alleged speeding violation. Police say officers further determined the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol.
Bunly Phlong, 58, of London, was arrested and charged with:
- Operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus
- Operation while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs
- Speeding
- Being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 12.
