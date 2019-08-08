Armed man arrested at Walmart in Springfield, Mo.

An armed man who had more than 100 rounds of ammunition was arrested at Springfield, Mo., Walmart on Thursday, according to local reports.

The man, who was wearing body armour and a military uniform, was seen walking around the store pushing a cart and taking cellphone video, the Springfield News-Leader and KY3 reported citing local law enforcement.

Police in Springfield said in a tweet they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Officers were called to a Walmart Neighborhood Market at about 4:30 p.m. after the armed person was “confronted” and detained.

The outlets reported a firefighter held the man at gunpoint outside the store until police arrived to arrest him.

The man, who was in possession of loaded weapons, appeared to be in his 20s, the reports said.

“His intent was not to cause peace or comfort to anybody that was in the business here,” Springfield Police Department Lieut. Mike Lucas told reporters.

“In fact, he’s lucky he’s alive still, to be honest.”

The incident comes less than a week after a gunman attacked a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Twenty-two people were killed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available.