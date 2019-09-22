Canada election: Edmonton Centre

Residing in the middle of the city, Edmonton Centre is bordered in the north by Yellowhead Trail and the CN Rail line, in the east by 97 Street, in the south by the North Saskatchewan River and in the west generally by 156 Street. The riding was initially drawn in 2003, then again in 2013 to its current dimensions.

The 2015 federal election saw a tightly-contested race in which Liberal Randy Boissonnault won by 1199 votes. Conservative Laurie Hawn represented Edmonton Centre for three terms before Boissonnault. In 2004, Hawn lost a narrow race to Liberal Anne McLellan by just 721 votes.

Boissonnault is a member of the parliamentary standing committees on Canadian heritage, and justice and human rights. He also serves as the special adviser to the prime minister on LBGTQ2 issues. Boissonnault is the first openly-gay MP from Alberta.

Candidates

Conservative Party: James Cumming

Green Party: Grad Murray

Liberal Party: Randy Boissonnault (Incumbent)

NDP: Katherine Swampy

People’s Party: Paul Hookham

Population (2016 census data): 109,941