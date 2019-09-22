Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 8:48 pm

Canada election: Edmonton Centre

An Elections Canada map of the Edmonton Centre riding for the 2019 general election.

Residing in the middle of the city, Edmonton Centre is bordered in the north by Yellowhead Trail and the CN Rail line, in the east by 97 Street, in the south by the North Saskatchewan River and in the west generally by 156 Street. The riding was initially drawn in 2003, then again in 2013 to its current dimensions.

The 2015 federal election saw a tightly-contested race in which Liberal Randy Boissonnault won by 1199 votes. Conservative Laurie Hawn represented Edmonton Centre for three terms before Boissonnault. In 2004, Hawn lost a narrow race to Liberal Anne McLellan by just 721 votes.

Boissonnault is a member of the parliamentary standing committees on Canadian heritage, and justice and human rights. He also serves as the special adviser to the prime minister on LBGTQ2 issues. Boissonnault is the first openly-gay MP from Alberta.

Candidates
Conservative Party: James Cumming
Green Party: Grad Murray
Liberal Party: Randy Boissonnault (Incumbent)
NDP: Katherine Swampy
People’s Party: Paul Hookham

Population (2016 census data): 109,941

