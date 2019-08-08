World
August 8, 2019 4:59 pm

U.S. border sees under 100K migrants for first time in 5 months

By Colleen Long The Associated Press

The number of migrants encountered by U.S. authorities at the southern border has dropped below 100,000 for the first time in five months amid increased collaboration with Mexico and Guatemala to crack down on the flow, according to government data released Thursday.

In July, there were 82,049 people encountered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, down 21 per cent from June when there were 104,344 people and down 43 per cent from May. The number of families and minors crossing the border also dropped.

The monthly numbers from USCBP have become a yardstick by which U.S. President Donald Trump measures the success of his administration’s efforts to reduce immigration, his signature issue. The number of migrant families from Central America has risen sharply during his term despite his hardline policies.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

