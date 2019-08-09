Citizens Against Melrose Quarry say they’re one step closer in ‘uphill battle’

It’s been nearly a 20-year battle for residents of Tyendinaga Township as they battle the proposed Melrose Quarry which has been zoned just off of Shannonville Road.

A pre-hearing took place Thursday morning to organize the upcoming hearing that will see Citizens Against Melrose Quarry oppose C.H. Demill Holdings and the licensing they seek to begin operation of the new quarry.

According to long-time member of the group Wendy McGeachy, Tyendinaga residents are most concerned about the traffic, truck noise, dust, blasting affects on property, environmental impacts and the effect the quarry could have on neighbouring wells.

“They’re going to be pumping out more water,” McGeachy said. “What’s that going to do to the surrounding wells?”

READ MORE: Estey’s Bridge residents protest nearby quarry over health concerns

At the pre-hearing, both council members were advised to draft a procedural order that will outline a formal, expert witness list.

From there, a second pre-hearing was scheduled for November 12, which will happen through telephone conference call.

It is during the conference call that the hearing will be scheduled.

It’s been a long and expensive battle to get to this point for the members who make up Citizens Against Melrose Quarry.

READ MORE: Illegal swimming in Kingston quarry near Highway 15 causes issues for neighbours

McGeachy says they’ve spent about $80,000 up to this point and anticipates that upcoming expert testimony for the hearing will cost another $10,000.

She is hopeful about the hearing but adds that residents are getting tired of the neverending fight.

“Whether the licensing is approved or there are some contingencies, I think it’s always going to be an uphill battle because you’re always going to need to monitor and address things with the township, address things with the ministry,” McGeachy said.