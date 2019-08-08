No injuries after fire breaks out at Emterra Environmental in Winnipeg

The city says processing of Winnipeggers’ recyclable materials will be delayed following a fire at the Emterra Environmental facility Thursday morning.

An automatic alarm brought fire crews to the facility at 1029 Henry Avenue shortly after 8:15 a.m.

Once on scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a rubbish fire in one of the facility’s structures that was making its way to another structure through an elevated conveyor belt.

READ MORE: Winnipeg fire officials investigating fire at school in Transcona

Crews used an offensive attack to stop the fire’s spread and had it under control within an hour.

Everyone in the building at the time of the fire was able to get out before firefighters arrived and no injuries are reported.

The city wasn’t able to say how long processing at the facility will be delayed, but did say the fire won’t affect collection schedules and Winnipeggers should put out their bins as normal.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and an estimate on damage wasn’t immediately available.

RELATED VIDEO: Emterra files lawsuit against City of Winnipeg