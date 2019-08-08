Quebec invests $20M annually to help integrate newcomers to the province

Quebec is investing $20 million each year in its new “personalized support course” program to help integrate newcomers to the province.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette noted the program is a key piece to reforming Quebec’s immigration system.

“The program values the participation of immigrants to our collective society and the Quebec job market,” the government stated.

“It offers a personalized, accessible, flexible and adapted framework during the integration process.”

The announcement follows the launch of the new Arrima system, which aims to better align immigration with the needs of the job market.

Jolin-Barrette says 84 people will be hired as part of the government’s new integration bureau — 78 of them will be integration agents and six will be co-ordinators.

“We believe adequate support will lead to a successful integration of immigrants,” he said.

“Every person has unique needs and experiences. The program will help orient these people to the resources they need.”

The minister says the first step is for an integration agent from the ministry to contact potential immigration candidates.

“There will be information sessions, as well as training on French-as-a-second-language, the job market and the different regions of Quebec,” the government said.

The new immigrants will be greeted at the airport when they arrive in the province and a first meeting with an integration agent will be scheduled within five business days.

“This first visit will determine their specific needs in order to establish an individualized plan,” the government added.

Jolin-Barrette says the program will focus on getting newcomers settled and introducing them to the French language, while also integrating them into the job market and the community.

“The integration agents from the ministry will rigorously follow their evolution and if needed, adjust the plan of action,” the government notes.

Immigrants who take part in the government’s Integration Objective session will be offered $185.