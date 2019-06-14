CAQ to invoke closure to push through secularism and immigration bills

The Coalition Avenir Québec government plans to invoke closure at the province’s National Assembly in a bid to pass two controversial bills before the summer.

Government House Leader Simon Jolin-Barrette announced the measure Friday morning, which will make Quebec MNAs work through the weekend.

The move comes as the province attempts to push through its immigration and secularism bills.

Bill 21, the CAQ’s secularism bill, would bar civil servants in positions of authority — including judges, teachers and police officers — from wearing religious symbols in the workplace. The proposed legislation has sparked backlash, but Premier François Legault maintains it has widespread support from the majority of Quebecers.

The province’s immigration reform, Bill 9, includes a proposed language and values test, and will see 18,000 applications from immigrants this year cancelled once it is passed.

Legault has claimed the Liberals are dragging their heels and the bills have been slowed down at the committee level by the opposition. Earlier this week, he said he could not rule out the idea of working through the weekend.

Invoking a closure motion is a rare but legitimate tool the government can use when it feels committee work is stalled. It essentially accelerates the process.

In the past, governments were able to invoke closure for multiple bills at once but since 2009, they now have to use a separate closure motion for each piece of legislation.

This means that MNAs will likely sit all day Saturday for Bill 9 and all day Sunday for Bill 21. Both bills are expected to be adopted because the CAQ has a majority government. The weekend work blitz will end the winter legislative session.

The fall session is scheduled to begin Sept. 17, 2019.

