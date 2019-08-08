Opioid-related death toll rises to 22 in city of Peterborough: police

Global News Peterborough has learned that there have been three more opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough in the last week.

Deputy police Chief Tim Farquharson confirmed the fatalities and says they bring the number of opioid-related deaths in the city this year to 22.

No other details were provided on the deaths.

On Wednesday, a group featuring municipal, health and other officials met again to work on plans to secure a safe consumption and treatment facility, Farquharson noted.

The group is working towards submitting a proposal to the Ministry of Health for a safe consumption facility. Location remains one of the biggest hurdles.

The group, comprised of a number of sub-committees, will meet again in two weeks.

There is no word on when the application will be submitted to the province.

Last month, Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien hosted a summit on the opioid crisis.

