Human placenta found in creek north of Peterborough: OPP

Police are investigating after a human placenta was found in a creek north of Peterborough on Monday evening.

Peterborough County OPP say around 6:15 p.m., officers were called after a hiker found a plastic bag floating in Eels Creek just south of Northey’s Bay Road in North Kawartha Township, about eight kilometres south of the village of Apsley and 50 kilometres north of Peterborough.

The hiker believed the bag contained a human organ. Officers retrieved the bag and it was transported to an area hospital where its contents were determined to be a human placenta.

OPP say foul play is not suspected.

Police say they are looking for the origins of the placenta. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP crime unit at 705 742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.

