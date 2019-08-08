Crime
August 8, 2019 9:10 am
Updated: August 8, 2019 10:05 am

Human placenta found in creek north of Peterborough: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the discovery of a human placenta in a creek in North Kawartha Township.

Nick Westoll/Global News File
A A

Police are investigating after a human placenta was found in a creek north of Peterborough on Monday evening.

Peterborough County OPP say around 6:15 p.m., officers were called after a hiker found a plastic bag floating in Eels Creek just south of Northey’s Bay Road in North Kawartha Township, about eight kilometres south of the village of Apsley and 50 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Mississauga mom explains why she left her child’s placenta in a park

The hiker believed the bag contained a human organ. Officers retrieved the bag and it was transported to an area hospital where its contents were determined to be a human placenta.

OPP say foul play is not suspected.

Police say they are looking for the origins of the placenta. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP crime unit at 705 742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.

WATCH (Novemeber 2018): Mississauga mother calls police investigation into baby’s placenta ‘wild misunderstanding’

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Body Found
Eels Creek
human placenta
North Kawartha Township
Peterborough County
placenta
placenta found

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.