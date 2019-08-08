Canada
August 8, 2019 8:15 am

Dump truck driver injured after vehicle rollover in Toronto’s northeast end

By Web Writer  Global News

A driver of a dump truck is seriously injured following a vehicle rollover in Markham.

Global News
A A

A dump truck driver is seriously injured following a collision that caused the vehicle to roll over in Toronto’s northeast end Thursday morning.

Toronto paramedics said they responded to the call just after 6:30 a.m. to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Warden Avenue.

READ MORE: Dump truck rollover on southbound Highway 410 causing major traffic delays

Police said there were reports that the vehicle was leaking fuel.

Emergency crews said the victim was a man with serious injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

There is no word yet on how the incident occurred.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
dump truck rollover
Steeles and warden collision
Steeles avenue and warden avenue
toronto dump truck rollover
Toronto north east end
Toronto North York
Toronto steeles avenue

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.