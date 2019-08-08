Dump truck driver injured after vehicle rollover in Toronto’s northeast end

A dump truck driver is seriously injured following a collision that caused the vehicle to roll over in Toronto’s northeast end Thursday morning.

Toronto paramedics said they responded to the call just after 6:30 a.m. to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Warden Avenue.

Police said there were reports that the vehicle was leaking fuel.

Emergency crews said the victim was a man with serious injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

There is no word yet on how the incident occurred.