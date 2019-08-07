North Okanagan police say quick-acting residents helped battle sudden wildfire

Police in the North Okanagan are thanking residents who helped combat a wildfire that suddenly kindled to life this week.

On Tuesday, police said they were alerted to a wildfire along the 2600 block of Enderby Mable Lake Road that was allegedly sparked by a nearby B.C. Hydro transformer.

They added the transformer allegedly blew, causing sparks to ignite the grass nearby.

The fire was located approximately 14 kilometres east of Enderby.

“Residents in the area jumped into action and were instrumental in preventing the fire from rapidly spreading,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Kelly Brett, adding no injuries were reported.

“Multiple agencies responded, including the BC Wildfire Service, who were able to contain and fully extinguish the fire.”

BC Wildfire Service listed the spot fire at 0.01 of a hectare in size.

The North Okanagan RCMP said it wanted to thank those residents who acted quickly and without hesitation to assist in keeping the fire under control until first responders arrived.