Frontenac family is forced to remove their father’s monument

Tabby Hunter’s father Garry passed away in January. Since then, her family has erected a metal monument in honour of her father.

“We went with the cowboy monument because it is completely Garry’s passion,” said Hunter.

In late July, Hunter received a letter from the Township of Central Frontenac that said the custom-made monument would have to be removed.

“Unfortunately,” the letter stated,” the monument does not meet the regulations of the municipality’s cemetery By-law and needs to be removed no later than August 9th, 2019.”

The administrator of the Township of Central Frontenac then refers specifically to section 11, “Markers and Monuments” of the bylaw, 2013-28.

No one was available to speak on camera from the township. However, an official sent Global News the bylaw, which states that:

“All monuments, headstones and markers of any kind erected in the cemetery shall be constructed of granite or shall consist of a bronze plate anchored in a concrete slab or granite foundation. All structures of any other kind of material are prohibited.

“Only established monuments or marker companies may supply them,” the bylaw continues. “Individual or homemade markers/monuments are not allowed.”

Hunter says she is willing to make changes to the gravestone to suit the bylaw, but would prefer not to have to pay to have her father’s monument removed.

“I hope they understand the passion that families have for these monuments,” she said.

“It’s not just a bylaw when we decorate these graves.”