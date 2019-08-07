Fired lawyer remains on as friend of the court in Fredericton shooting case

The second lawyer fired by a New Brunswick man accused of murdering four people in a shooting spree last August will remain part of the trial to assist the court.

Matthew Raymond is charged with the first-degree murders of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

Last week he fired lawyer Alison Menard and rehired lawyer Nathan Gorham, whom he originally dismissed last year.

Menard has been appointed amicus curiae – or friend of the court – and will only be called upon if any issues arise.

The case was back in court Wednesday to deal with pre-trial issues, but there is a ban on the publication of the details of what happened and what was said.

Raymond arrived at the courthouse wearing the same orange, jail-issued clothing he has worn at each court appearance.

He is accused of firing a long gun from his apartment window on Aug. 10, 2018, killing the two civilians as they loaded a car for a trip and the two police officers as they responded to the scene.

The case returns to court for more pre-trial meetings at the end of the month.

Eight weeks have been set aside for the trial in the Court of Queen’s Bench, starting Sept. 30.