Man in life-threatening condition after daylight shooting in North York

A man is in life-threatening condition after a brazen daylight shooting in North York Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to a call at Rochefort Drive and Don Mills Road, near Eglinton Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.

Paramedics rushed a man in life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.

Toronto police are searching the area and said a vehicle with bullet holes was located.

The incident comes after a violent long weekend in the city which saw 17 people shot.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said more resources would be deployed on the ground in wake of the shootings.

