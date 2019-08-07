London police announce partnership with MedicAlert

The London Police Service announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with MedicAlert Foundation Canada to help officers “quickly identify or locate lost or missing vulnerable individuals” in emergencies.

Police say they are the latest to join a growing number of policing agencies partnering with the foundation, which has “already proven effective” in helping people living with autism, Alzheimer’s dementia, fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, mental health issues, and cognitive brain injuries.

“This is going to give our officers access to valuable information when time is of the essence,” said Deputy Chief Stuart Betts.

The partnership with the foundation will bring the MedicAlert Connect Protect service to London to give police access to a subscriber’s emergency profile, which provides information including a recent photo, physical description, information on “wandering history” and behaviour management information like anxiety triggers.

“MedicAlert is a vital link between first responders and the community when faster, informed action makes all the difference,” said Françoise Faverjon-Fortin, CEO of MedicAlert Foundation Canada.

“We are honoured to assist police services across the country.”

MedicAlert is holding a registration session until 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room at London Police Headquarters at 601 Dundas St., near Adelaide Street.