Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival 2019 ready for ‘the Wild Things’

This year’s Edmonton International Fringe Festival runs Aug. 15 to 25 and the theme is “Where the Wild Things Fringe.”

“We had over 500 submissions for a theme announcement and when that one showed up, I looked at it and went, ‘You know what? I think people are just going to go crazy for it,'” Artistic Director Murray Utas said.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday and the ATB Golden Ticket Contest was also launched.

This will be the 38th year for the Edmonton Fringe — the largest Fringe festival in North America.

“We are so wild this year that we’re 258 indoor shows wild,” Utas said. “That’s 30 more than we’ve ever been in the past and that’s housed in 50 venues.”

There are also 36 different outdoor buskers to entertain visitors in Old Strathcona.

The ATB Financial Golden Ticket Contest gives people a chance to win 100 Fringe show tickets, VIP parking, a stay at the Varscona Hotel, a $250 Mastercard Gift Card and more.

