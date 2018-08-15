Edmonton International Fringe Festival 2018: show ratings and live eye cam

The 37th edition of the Edmonton International Fringe Festival will be underway Thursday in Old Strathcona.

As always, Global Edmonton’s Todd James will bring you nightly reviews of a number of shows. Todd will give each show a rating out of five.

READ MORE: ‘Fringe-O-Saurus Rex’ is the theme for 2018 Edmonton Fringe Festival

Beginning on Thursday, below you will be able to view a quick list of the shows Todd has reviewed. In the meantime, you can already take a look at the Fringe Festival scene in Old Strathcona on our live eye came above.

5/5

4/5

3/5

2/5

1/5

To watch all of Todd James’s reviews, click here.