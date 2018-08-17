WATCH: 2018 Edmonton International Fringe Festival reviews

The 37th Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival is underway in Old Strathcona. One of Edmonton’s signature summer festivals, the Fringe offers 11 days of shows, entertainment, food and fun.

This year’s festival theme is “Fringe ‘O’ Sauraus Rex,” which was chosen by the public from a narrowed-down list of 50 ideas for this year’s theme.

“Whether it’s an obsession with dinos from early childhood, or a love for prehistorical pop culture, we think Fringers will really connect with the theme,” Fringe artistic director Murray Utas said.

The festival offers 1,600 performances at more than 40 venues and outdoor stages. It takes more than 1,200 volunteers to execute the Fringe Festival in Edmonton each year.

Last year, festivalgoers set a record by buying 130,000 tickets. Nearly 810,000 people took in the festival over 11 days, bringing in nearly $1.2 million for the artists.

As he does every summer, Global Edmonton’s Todd James will bring you nightly reviews of a number of shows you can take in at the festival.

Todd will give each show a rating out of five. All of his reviews will be added below throughout the festival:

Watch below: On Saturday evening at the 2018 Edmonton International Fringe Festival, Todd James reviewed Magical Mystery Detour (4 out of 5) and The Cast of the Irrelevant Show: Doing our Best (4 out of 5).

Watch below: On Saturday at the 2018 Edmonton International Fringe Festival, Todd James reviewed Flutter Bird (4 out of 5) and Hotel Vortruba (5 out of 5).

Watch below: On Friday evening at the 2018 Edmonton International Fringe Festival, Todd James reviewed Eddie Poe (5 out of 5) and Walk (4 out of 5).

Watch below: On Friday at the 2018 Edmonton International Fringe Festival, Todd James reviewed The All New God is a Scottish Drag Queen (4 out of 5) and Titanna Bowa: How to Succeed in Hollywood (2 out of 5).

Watch below: On Thursday, Todd James reviewed Bushes in the Basement (4 out of 5) for the opening night of the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival.