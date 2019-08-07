RCMP to make ‘significant announcement’ in B.C. murders manhunt

Manitoba RCMP are scheduled to make an announcement regarding the manhunt for B.C. murder suspects Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19 on Wednesday afternoon.

A press release from the RCMP said they will make a “significant announcement” on the case at 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET).

Sources told Global News that human remains were found near the Gillam, Man. area, but there is no confirmation that they belong to the suspects.

A manhunt for the suspects, wanted in three murder cases, has been ongoing since late-July. RCMP, along with local police services and the Canadian Armed Forces have canvassed areas across Western Canada and Ontario for the suspects.

This post will be updated as more information is revealed.