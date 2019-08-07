Weather
August 7, 2019 11:51 am
Updated: August 7, 2019 12:08 pm

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of eastern Ontario

By Online Reporter  Global News

Severe thunderstorms may hit most of eastern Ontario Wednesday evening, according to Environment Canada.

Tanya Mullins
A A

Rain, large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall may all be in store for most of eastern Ontario on Wenesday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for regions from Cornwall down to Prince Edward County.

READ MORE: ‘Heat dome’ brings intense heat to eastern Canada, United States

“These thunderstorms may be capable of producing heavy downpours and strong wind gusts,” Environment Canada said.

The weather agency is warning people that heavy downpours like the ones expected on Wednesday could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Strong winds could also cause trees to fall and branches to be tossed, or even overturn large vehicles.

The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal recommends that anyone who sees threatening weather take cover immediately.

Affected regions:

  • Kingston-Odessa-Frontenac Islands
  • Napanee-Consecon
  • Picton-Sandbanks Park
  • Belleville-Quinte West-Eastern Northumberland County
  • Brockville-Prescott
  • Gananoque-Mallorytown
  • Merrickville-Wolford-Kemptville
  • Westport-Charleston Lake
  • Plevna-Sharbot Lake-Western Lanark County
  • Smiths Falls-Perth-Eastern Lanark County
  • Stirling-Tweed-Madoc
  • Tamworth-Sydenham-South Frontenac

