Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of eastern Ontario

Rain, large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall may all be in store for most of eastern Ontario on Wenesday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for regions from Cornwall down to Prince Edward County.

READ MORE: ‘Heat dome’ brings intense heat to eastern Canada, United States

“These thunderstorms may be capable of producing heavy downpours and strong wind gusts,” Environment Canada said.

The weather agency is warning people that heavy downpours like the ones expected on Wednesday could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Strong winds could also cause trees to fall and branches to be tossed, or even overturn large vehicles.

The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal recommends that anyone who sees threatening weather take cover immediately.

Affected regions:

Kingston-Odessa-Frontenac Islands

Napanee-Consecon

Picton-Sandbanks Park

Belleville-Quinte West-Eastern Northumberland County

Brockville-Prescott

Gananoque-Mallorytown

Merrickville-Wolford-Kemptville

Westport-Charleston Lake

Plevna-Sharbot Lake-Western Lanark County

Smiths Falls-Perth-Eastern Lanark County

Stirling-Tweed-Madoc

Tamworth-Sydenham-South Frontenac