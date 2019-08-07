Crime
August 7, 2019 1:21 pm

Victim in West End collision dies, 89-year-old driver may face charges: Winnipeg police

By Online producer  Global News

Winnipeg police say the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision may face charges.

Randall Paul/Global News
Winnipeg police say a woman hit by a vehicle while crossing a West End street has died.

The woman, in her 20s, was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being struck at the Sargent Avenue and Simcoe Street crosswalk at around 1:55 p.m. on July 31.

Police said they were informed on Tuesday that the woman had died of her injuries.

The 89-year-old man driving the vehicle was arrested at the scene and may face charges, police said.

Investigators are now hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

