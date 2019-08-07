First Nations police arrest illegal border crosser near Roseau Rapids

A man arrested by the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) Monday had illegally crossed into Canada from the United States, police said.

The man was picked up along Highway 218 near the community of Roseau Rapids.

He was turned over to Canadian Border Services, who continue to investigate.

MEDIA RELEASE – For Immediate Release. Roseau Detachment – Male taken into Custody under the Customs Act. Media Contact – Insp. Dave SCOTT 204-856-5370 pic.twitter.com/V5M1f1Y9c9 — M.F.N.P.S. (Manitoba First Nations Police Service) (@MBFNPolice) August 6, 2019

