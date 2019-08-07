Crime
August 7, 2019 1:20 pm

First Nations police arrest illegal border crosser near Roseau Rapids

By Online Journalist  Global News

The man was picked up by police near Roseau Rapids, indicated on the map.

A man arrested by the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) Monday had illegally crossed into Canada from the United States, police said.

The man was picked up along Highway 218 near the community of Roseau Rapids.

He was turned over to Canadian Border Services, who continue to investigate.

