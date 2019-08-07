Woman airlifted to Toronto hospital following Uxbridge crash
A woman has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision in Uxbridge.
Durham police said the woman was driving down Sandford Road on Wednesday morning when the crash occurred.
Sandford Road from Concession Road 2 West to York Durham will remain closed while traffic services investigate.
More to come.
