August 7, 2019 8:31 am

Woman airlifted to Toronto hospital following Uxbridge crash

By Web Writer  Global News

Police are investigating a serious crash in Uxbridge on Wednesday morning.

A woman has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision in Uxbridge.

Durham police said the woman was driving down Sandford Road on Wednesday morning when the crash occurred.

Sandford Road from Concession Road 2 West to York Durham will remain closed while traffic services investigate.

More to come.

