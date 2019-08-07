Blaze at Pond Mills townhouse causes $50,000 in damage

The London fire department is investigating following a blaze at a townhouse in the city’s southeast end.

Fire crews were called out to residence in the Pond Mills area around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Two residents were home at the time but were able to get out safely, and no injuries have been reported, fire officials said.

When crews initially arrived at the home at 64 Vinewood Court, there was concern someone was still inside the building.

“We did have a report through 911 that there might still be somebody inside the building when we arrived,” said Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger. “We did an aggressive attack and contained the fire to one area on the first floor.

“Then we performed primary and secondary searches throughout the structure and did not find anybody or any animals inside,” he said.

A fire prevention inspector was on site to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire, and although the investigation is in it’s early stages, Mosburger said they have an idea of what may have happened.

“Early indications show that it appears to be a kitchen fire that spread from one room to another.”

Mosburger said most of the damage is on the first floor with some smoke damage throughout the structure and is estimated at roughly $50,000.