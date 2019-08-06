Quebec removes 17 other municipalities from flood zone maps

If you asked André Grand-Maison how many times he’s had to deal with flooding in the 32 years he’s lived at his house in Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, he’s quick to reply, “never.”

That’s why when he saw his home was placed in a flood plain in the province’s new flood zone maps, he was shocked.

By the province’s calculations, his home would have been swallowed whole by the lake during this spring’s flooding.

“Not only my house, maybe the half of Montreal,” he exclaimed while laughing.

On Tuesday, Grand-Maison was able to laugh at the issue because it no longer is one: for the third time, the province has tweaked its map, removing an additional 17 municipalities from the flood zones, including Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot.

The municipalities are:

Municipality of Saint-Étienne-de-Beauharnois

Parish of Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague

Senneville

Baie-D’Urfé

Beaconsfield

Beauharnois

Châteauguay

Dorval

L’Île-Dorval

L’Île-Perrot

Léry

Montréal

Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot

Pincourt

Pointe-Claire

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

Vaudreuil-Dorion

“Well, great!” Grand-Maison reacted.

Mayors have been fighting with the province to have the maps corrected since they came out in June.

They argued many homes were placed in the flood map’s Special Planning Zones (SPZ), when, in fact, they had never been flooded.

Mayors were furious and pushed hard for the change, including Danie Deschênes.

“It changes a lot in peoples lives,” Deschênes said. “If it stayed that way, people would have not been able to build houses and their insurances fees did come up at some point, for that reason specifically.”

The changes will take effect on August 20th, meaning those who wish to renovate or build can do so as of that date.

As for those who still find themselves in the flood plain on the maps but think their homes don’t belong there, they can still ask for changes at their local city hall before August 19th.