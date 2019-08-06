Search warrant for cannabis executed following Garden and Art Tour in Revelstoke

It’s taken countless hours to create, but now you have a great garden and you’re looking to show the public what you’ve grown.

On Tuesday, police gave this green-thumb tip: Make sure you know the rules when it comes to cannabis plants.

That, after Revelstoke RCMP issued a press release regarding a garden tour last month that led to a search and seizure of cannabis plants.

According to the RCMP, an off-duty police officer took part in the community’s seventh annual Garden and Art Tour on Saturday, July 28.

The event is described as a self-guided tour, where homeowners display their gardens and art to the public.

“The officer and his guest were extremely excited to check out some of Revelstoke’s many talented residences,” police said in a press release.

“They purchased tickets, picked up a map and the two started out on the tour. As the tour progressed, participants were exposed to blatant violations of Section 56 (g) Cannabis Control and Licensing Act; non-medical Cannabis Plants growing in full view of the public.”

Police added a search warrant was executed on a residence on Aug. 2, and that marijuana plants were seized, along with other items to support charges. They said the file is under investigation.

“The Cannabis Control and Licensing Act was created to ensure the production, possession and distribution of cannabis would be done in a safe and controlled manner,” said Revelstoke RCMP Cpl. Mike Esson.

“Unfortunately, the violations of CCLA by some of our residents has brought some negative light to Revelstoke and the Garden and Art tour. By not properly growing cannabis plants, the residents have opened themselves up to the possibility of theft of the cannabis and drugs falling into the hands of youth in our community.”

Global News has reached out to Revelstoke RCMP for more information.