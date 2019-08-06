Barrie police searching for missing 27-year-old woman

Officers are searching for a missing 27-year-old woman who was last heard from on Monday morning, Barrie police say.

Ashlee Covent is described to be five feet tall, with a slim build, and brown and blonde hair, police add.

Officers say family and police are concerned for her well-being.

Police say anyone with information should call 911.

