Barrie police searching for missing 27-year-old woman
Officers are searching for a missing 27-year-old woman who was last heard from on Monday morning, Barrie police say.
Ashlee Covent is described to be five feet tall, with a slim build, and brown and blonde hair, police add.
Officers say family and police are concerned for her well-being.
Police say anyone with information should call 911.
