August 6, 2019 5:20 pm

Barrie police searching for missing 27-year-old woman

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Ashlee Covent is described to be five feet tall, with a slim build, and brown and blonde hair, police say.

Police handout
Officers are searching for a missing 27-year-old woman who was last heard from on Monday morning, Barrie police say.

Ashlee Covent is described to be five feet tall, with a slim build, and brown and blonde hair, police add.

Officers say family and police are concerned for her well-being.

Police say anyone with information should call 911.

