August 6, 2019 5:11 pm

Barrie police searching for missing 14-year-old, concerned for her well-being

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Jenessa George is described to be five-foot-six in height, with a slim build, shoulder-length brown hair, wearing a pink tank-top, blue jean shorts and flip-flops.

Police handout
Officers are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in the Drury Lane area in Barrie on Tuesday shortly after 1 p.m.

Jenessa George is described to be five-foot-six in height, with a slim build, shoulder-length brown hair, and was reportedly wearing a pink tank top, blue jean shorts and flip-flops.

According to police, family and officers are concerned for her well-being.

Officers say people who have information about her whereabouts should call 911.

