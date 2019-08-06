Barrie police searching for missing 14-year-old, concerned for her well-being
Officers are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in the Drury Lane area in Barrie on Tuesday shortly after 1 p.m.
Jenessa George is described to be five-foot-six in height, with a slim build, shoulder-length brown hair, and was reportedly wearing a pink tank top, blue jean shorts and flip-flops.
According to police, family and officers are concerned for her well-being.
Officers say people who have information about her whereabouts should call 911.
