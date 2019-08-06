Intoxicated man charged after smashing vehicles with steel pipe: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police responded to a Prince Edward County campground on Saturday night at around 9:00 pm after reports that an intoxicated man was damaging vehicles with a long steel pipe.

Police say when they arrived on County Road 18 in Athol Township, they found the windshields of a Dodge Charger and a Chrysler Town and Country van smashed.

Police say the man also struck the van with the pipe before swinging it at the owner of the vehicles.

Clinton Paul Green, 60, is charged with one count of assault and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Police say he was released from custody and will appear in court August 28th in Picton, Ont.

