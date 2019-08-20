Those Old Radio Shows August 23-24

Friday, Aug. 23:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 34, Queen Anne Pistols & King George Road; Amos & Andy – Of Sound Mind and Body

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Clarence

Hour 3: Ozzie & Harriet – The Compliments; Gunsmoke – Letter of the Law

Hour 4: Pete Kelley Blues – June Gould; Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Moonshine Matter

Saturday, Aug. 24:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Dare; Jack Benny – All Hands on Deck

Hour 2: Rogues Gallery – Stark McVey Murder; Black Museum – The Telegram

Hour 3: Burns & Allen – The Uplifters Take Over; Mystery in the Air – The Great Barastro

Hour 4: Suspense – To Find Help with Sinatra & Moorehead; Rogers of the Gazette – Toast of Vienna

Hour 5: Roy Rogers – Doug Manson Gang; Six Shooter – Trail to Sunset