Man arrested by Kingston police canine unit after fleeing crash scene

Zeus, the Kingston police service dog, was called into action Sunday night after a local man fled a collision on foot.

According to police, the accused failed to stop at a red light on Dalten Avenue at Division Street at around 8:55 pm, resulting in a routine traffic stop, but the accused ignored the officers’ emergency lights and did not pull over — running a second set of red lights west of Division Street.

Police say the officer then stopped their pursuit for public safety concerns.

Nearly five minutes later, the man driving the vehicle was involved in a collision at the intersection of Sir John A. MacDonald Blvd at Dalton Avenue. According to the report, the accused then fled on foot from the scene.

At 9:20 pm, the Kingston Police Canine Unit arrived and unleashed Zeus, who quickly found the man in dense brush, resulting in his arrest, according to the report.

Police confirmed that the vehicle that the man was driving was found to been stolen from the Durham, Ont., area. Police also found a backpack in the man’s possession that contained various stolen property from both Kingston and Durham.

Police did not release the man’s name but said he is a 23-year old local man, and he faces multiple charges, including failure to stop for police, dangerous operation of conveyance, possession over $5,000, two counts of possession under $5,000, and two counts of breaching his probation.

The man was held at police headquarters where he was to attend a bail hearing.

