Man in critical condition after fight, stabbing in South Surrey

RCMP officers were called to South Surrey on Tuesday, where one man person was critically injured in a fight.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said paramedics were called to the area of South Meridian Elementary School just before 9 a.m. for a stabbing.

It said one person was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Surrey RCMP said that officers had been called to the area about a fight, but that the incident did not happen on school property.

Aerial images show police activity focused on 160th Street between 10 and 12th Avenue.

Police said the investigation continues and they will provide more information Tuesday.

More to come…

