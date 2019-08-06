London man, 27, facing child-luring charges in Facebook Messenger investigation

A London man is facing child-luring charges after police allege he communicated with a 14-year-old girl through Facebook Messenger and later had face-to-face meetings with her in the city.

Police say the communications and meetings took place between May 25 and June 11.

Investigators say Facebook contacted them in relation to the messages, and officers arrested a man at a west end residence early Friday morning.

Police have charged Joshua Robert Wightwick, 27, of London, with invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, three counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication and three counts of luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication.

The accused is due in court on Sept. 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).