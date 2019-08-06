Crime
Etobicoke man charged after fentanyl, cash seized in Orillia: OPP

Cash was seized following a drug-trafficking investigation in the city of Orillia, police say.

A 26-year-old Etobicoke man has been charged after police say fentanyl and cash were seized in Orillia.

On July 19, OPP say they made an arrest after an alleged sale of illicit drugs in Orillia.

That same day, police say officers began a drug-trafficking investigation in the Forest Avenue area.

As a result of the investigation, police say drugs and cash were seized.

Melvin Ogbomo from Etobicoke has been charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance, possession of a Schedule 2 substance, possession of property obtained by crime and breaching probation.

The accused was held in custody and released on a recognizance of bail with a court date of Aug. 27 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.

Police say anyone with information about illicit drug sales can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

