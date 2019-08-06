Crime
August 6, 2019 9:23 am
Updated: August 6, 2019 9:27 am

Trial for David and Collet Stephan resumes Tuesday

By The Canadian Press

David Stephan and his wife Collet Stephan arrive at court on March 10, 2016 in Lethbridge, Alta.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter
The trial of a couple charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life for their son resumes Tuesday in Lethbridge.

David and Collet Stephan are on trial for a second time for allegedly failing to provide the necessaries of life to their son Ezekiel in 2012.

Ezekiel Stephan was 18 months old when he died of meningitis.

Prayers for Ezekiel/Facebook

The couple treated the child with alternative therapies before eventually calling 911, but he died in hospital.

Stephan testified he and his wife, Collet, thought it was possible Ezekiel had contacted viral meningitis.

They were originally found guilty by a jury but the Supreme Court ordered a new trial last year.

Defence lawyer Jason Demers has applied to have the charges dismissed.

The court will hear arguments about admitting evidence from medical examiner Doctor Bamidele Adegabo.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

