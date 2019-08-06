Driver dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Surrey

One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree in the Guildford Area late Monday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 15700 block of 104 Avenue.

RCMP initially said in a statement that the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries before succumbing.

Police shut down 104th Avenue to all westbound traffic at 160 Street and for all eastbound traffic at 156 Street for several hours.

Investigators are seeking witnesses who observed the collision, or who observed the vehicle prior to the collision, to contact the Surrey RCMP.

Investigators are also seeking any available dash-cam video.